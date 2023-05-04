From Maine's lobster rolls to Hawaii's poke bowls, seafood is an essential part of American cuisine. If you're on the hunt for the freshest, most-flavorful seafood in your state, look no further! 24/7 Wall St. rounded up the top seafood restaurant in every state so you can satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites," 24/7 said about its list. "Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks will be the subject of future stories, so were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu.

In Arizona, you can find the best seafood at The Salt Cellar Restaurant in Scottsdale. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. said to back up its decision:

This subterranean Scottsdale outpost flies in fresh seafood and has an extensive New-England style menu complete with a happy hour (4 to 7 p.m.) and a reverse happy hour (10 p.m. to closing). Customers love the halibut ceviche, shrimp toast, and escargots to start, as well as the halibut cheeks, Baja shrimp, and baked stuffed lobster entrees.