California Prisoner Dies After Drinking Too Much Water

A 26-year-old prisoner at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin, California, died after drinking too much water. Authorities said that a guard found the prisoner, who has not been identified, drinking a large amount of water and vomiting in his cell.

He was then transported from his cell in the jail's Restrictive Housing Unit to a medical outpatient housing unit. While he was being transported, he admitted to taking a controlled substance the day before.

Despite being locked up for just over a month, the inmate had an "extensive assaultive history on staff" at the prison, which is why he was in the Restrictive House Unit.

A few hours later, when a deputy went to check on the man, he was unresponsive. Paramedics attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said they are trying to contact the man's family in Mexico before they release his identity. The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death. A report on the incident will be filed with the California Attorney General's Office.