California Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In The Entire State

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood in all of California is served at Providence located in Los Angeles. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try the "Norwegian king crab with sweet pea" among other delicious menu items.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the the best seafood in California:

"This upscale, chef-owned Hollywood establishment with two Michelin stars serves sustainably wild-caught seafood that comes mostly from American waters. The chef’s tasting menu includes six courses plus dessert and features delicately plated dishes such as uni egg with warm yolk and champagne beurre blanc and Norwegian king crab with sweet pea, sea urchin, and aged ham broth. Visit with a heavy wallet, and you will not be disappointed."

