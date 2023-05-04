Foo Fighters Will No Longer Be Performing On SNL This Weekend

Saturday Night Live is being forced to cancel more than one weekend's worth of shows as a result of the ongoing Writers Guild of America strike. Foo Fighters were among acts set to preform on SNL in May, but the show was canceled. According to Pitchfork, the "Times Like These" standouts, along with Labrinth, will no longer be performing on the show this month. Jennifer Coolidge would have been the host of the episode.

Pitchfork mentioned that Pete Davidson was supposed to host the show on May 6th with special guest Lil Uzi Vert, but that episode was also cancelled. SNL is not the only show having to cancel multiple episodes as a result of the Hollywood Writers' Strike. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Kimmel Live! have also cancelled their upcoming shows. Each will be airing re-runs until they are able to write and film full episodes again.

Foo Fighters recently announced that they would be releasing their latest album on June 2nd! As if announcing an album release date wasn't enough, the band also released a new single titled, "Rescued" on April 19th. This album will be the first Foo Fighters album to be released since the death of their late, great drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

Information regarding a rescheduled date for the Foo Fighters SNL episode has yet to be released as the strike continues.