Here's The Best Lake Town In Florida

Lake towns are as American as pie. The prime destination for family trips, picnics, barbecues, and other fun activities, they're the perfect place to unwind. That's not including the many restaurants, nearby parks, tourist attractions, and other selling points of said town.

If you're craving a lakeside vacation, Far & Wide rounded up the top lake town in every state. The website states, "With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

According to the website, Florida's best lake town is Ocala! Ranking at No. 12 on the list, nearly 60,000 people call this city home. Here's why it was chosen:

"Did you know that Florida has its own lake county? That's right, the state is much more than pretty beaches and gator-filled rivers. In Ocala, you'll have access to Silver Springs State Park, where you'll kayak or swim through bright blue water and, very possibly, see gentle manatees. The city is also right next to Ocala National Forest, whose lakes have white-sand beaches, and Indian Lake State Forest."