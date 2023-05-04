Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Colorado

Sandwiches are classics for a reason. Easy to make and a blank canvas for one's culinary imagination, the possibilities are endless. On top of that, they're an easy handheld to eat. Throw in a drink and a side like fries, chips, or a salad, and you really have a meal. Though, sandwiches hit different when you have a professional crafting them.

For all the sandwich lovers out there, LoveFood rounded up the best sandwich shop in every state. The website states, "You don't need to look far to find a great sandwich in the USA. We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

Gates Deli & Grog was named Colorado's top sandwich shop! Here's why writers chose this restaurant:

"Gates Deli & Grog can be found in Denver, Colorado, serving up a wide and creative array of sandwiches and burritos – and there's a huge selection of salads, tacos, wings, and nacho trays on the menu too. The BBQ Carnitas Nachos, for example, feature 12-hour slow braised pork alongside a generous serving of cheese and ranch sauce, making them perfect for sharing. The shop operates from inside Platt Park Brewing Company, and reviews say the sandwiches make the perfect Colorado meal when paired with one of the brewery's IPAs."