Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Florida

Sandwiches are classics for a reason. Easy to make and a blank canvas for one's culinary imagination, the possibilities are endless. On top of that, they're an easy handheld to eat. Throw in a drink and a side like fries, chips, or a salad, and you really have a meal. Though, sandwiches hit different when you have a professional crafting them.

For all the sandwich lovers out there, LoveFood rounded up the best sandwich shop in every state. The website states, "You don't need to look far to find a great sandwich in the USA. We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

Enriqueta's was named Florida's top sandwich shop! Here's why writers chose this restaurant:

"Enriqueta's is the ultimate purveyor of Florida's famed Cuban sandwich. This veteran Miami shop offers a classic take on the sammie with perfect proportions of thinly sliced ham, roast pork, cheese, pickles, mustard, and mayo between panini-style bread. The beloved shop is famous for its hearty steak sandwich too."