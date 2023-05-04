Here's The Best Sandwich Shop In Washington

Sandwiches are classics for a reason. Easy to make and a blank canvas for one's culinary imagination, the possibilities are endless. On top of that, they're an easy handheld to eat. Throw in a drink and a side like fries, chips, or a salad, and you really have a meal. Though, sandwiches hit different when you have a professional crafting them.

For all the sandwich lovers out there, LoveFood rounded up the best sandwich shop in every state. The website states, "You don't need to look far to find a great sandwich in the USA. We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

HoneyHole was named Washington state's top sandwich shop! Here's why writers chose this restaurant:

"This Capitol Hill spot has been serving sandwiches from lunch through to dinner since 1999 – and its popularity shows no sign of waning. Take a bite out of Chaka's Favorite: a demi baguette filled with turkey, dill havarti, peppers, and ranch dressing made in-house. Gluten-free bread is available, and there's an ample range of vegan and veggie options brimming with seasonal produce too."