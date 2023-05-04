Kentucky Eatery Named The Best Small-Town Restaurant In The State

By Dani Medina

May 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Looking for a cozy, charming dining experience that's a world away from the hustle and bustle of city life? That's where a small-town restaurant comes into play! LoveFood compiled a list of the "most adorable" small-town restaurants in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team," the food site said about its list.

In Kentucky, the most adorable small-town restaurant is the https://www.instagram.com/p/CryXeKnrCX6/?hl=en. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

This charming fine-dining restaurant can be found in the heart of Kentucky Horse Country. It's a charming special occasion spot with a delightful porch and gardens. There are standout dishes on the changing menu too – sample treats such as grilled red snapper with artichoke hearts and shrimp and, for brunch, Louisiana-style shrimp and cheese grits with butter sauce and tobacco onions.
