From Maine's lobster rolls to Hawaii's poke bowls, seafood is an essential part of American cuisine. If you're on the hunt for the freshest, most-flavorful seafood in your state, look no further! 24/7 Wall St. rounded up the top seafood restaurant in every state so you can satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from websites including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites," 24/7 said about its list. "Sushi bars and informal seafood shacks will be the subject of future stories, so were omitted from the final results, though some of the restaurants listed may include sushi on their menu.

In Kentucky, you can find the best seafood at River House Restaurant & Raw Bar in Louisville. Here's what 24/7 Wall St. said to back up its decision:

A sprawling new American eatery with a riverside patio and great views, River House serves “regional cuisine with a Southern flair.” The excellent bourbon selection and complimentary cornbread set the mood, but the Monday night all-you-can-eat crab legs special steals the show. Try the blackened ahi tuna with tomato ginger chutney over a crispy parmesan grit cake, or the crispy grouper cheeks over crab and chive risotto with bok choy and smoked shrimp vinaigrette.