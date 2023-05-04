Two suspects have been arrested in the shooting death of a man in Missouri that reportedly stemmed from an argument on social media.

The Sikeston Police Department reported that 18-year-old Kaleb M. Ramsey and 20-year-old Tanner Watkins were arrested and charged for the shooting last month that killed one Sikeston 18-year-old man and sent an 18-year-old woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, per WSILTV.

The department received several reports of gun fire at Rotary Park on April 25, and officers arrived on scene to find the victims, with the man being pronounced dead at the scene. Officers determined that there had a been a fight between several people, later determining that the brawl began over an argument on social media that led to the parties agreeing to meet up and fight at the park.

According to Dexerto, the online argument started after Watkins shared a profile picture on his Facebook of himself and a young woman and someone, reported to be the victim who was killed, responded to the photo by using the "laugh" reaction. Watkins reportedly called out the reaction, asking, "What's funny?" and threatening, "Tryna get some bread, huh? ... The f--- you even react to my s--- for, anyways? I'm ready though."

Both Ramsey and Watkins were charged with murder in the first degree, three counts of assault in the first degree, and four counts of unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.