Massachusetts Destination Named The Best Lake Town In The Entire State

A Massachusetts lake town has been called one of the 10 best in the United States.

Far & Wide ranked the best lake town in every state, which ranked Pittsfield at No. 8.

"Nestled in the heart of the Berkshires, Pittsfield reigns as both a gorgeous lake and mountain town," Far & Wide's Mariana Zapata wrote. "It's known for Onota Lake, where large mansions welcome people in the summer to provide direct access to water-skiing, sailing, fishing and swimming.

"You'll also be surrounded by numerous mountains and forests, including Pittsfield State Forest and Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary."

