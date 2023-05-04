Massachusetts Destination Named The Best Lake Town In The Entire State
By Jason Hall
May 4, 2023
A Massachusetts lake town has been called one of the 10 best in the United States.
Far & Wide ranked the best lake town in every state, which ranked Pittsfield at No. 8.
"Nestled in the heart of the Berkshires, Pittsfield reigns as both a gorgeous lake and mountain town," Far & Wide's Mariana Zapata wrote. "It's known for Onota Lake, where large mansions welcome people in the summer to provide direct access to water-skiing, sailing, fishing and swimming.
"You'll also be surrounded by numerous mountains and forests, including Pittsfield State Forest and Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary."
Far & Wide's full rankings of the best lake towns in every state is included below:
