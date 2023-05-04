Massachusetts Destination Named The Best Lake Town In The Entire State

By Jason Hall

May 4, 2023

Autumn colors along Lake Mattawa in the Quabbin region of Massachusetts
Photo: Getty Images

A Massachusetts lake town has been called one of the 10 best in the United States.

Far & Wide ranked the best lake town in every state, which ranked Pittsfield at No. 8.

"Nestled in the heart of the Berkshires, Pittsfield reigns as both a gorgeous lake and mountain town," Far & Wide's Mariana Zapata wrote. "It's known for Onota Lake, where large mansions welcome people in the summer to provide direct access to water-skiing, sailing, fishing and swimming. 

"You'll also be surrounded by numerous mountains and forests, including Pittsfield State Forest and Mass Audubon's Pleasant Valley Wildlife Sanctuary."

Far & Wide's full rankings of the best lake towns in every state is included below:

  1. California- South Lake Tahoe
  2. Idaho- Bayview
  3. Alaska- Talkeetna
  4. Wyoming- Jackson
  5. Oregon- Klamath Falls
  6. Maine- Greenville
  7. New York- Lake George
  8. Massachusetts- Pittsfield
  9. Minnesota- Grand Marais
  10. Washington- Chelan
  11. New Hampshire- Meredith
  12. Florida- Ocala
  13. Texas- Austin
  14. Nevada- Henderson
  15. Colorado- Grand Lake
  16. Vermont- Burlington
  17. Arizona- Lake Havasu City
  18. Missouri- Osage Beach
  19. West Virginia- Summersville
  20. Hawaii- Hilo
  21. Kentucky- Grand Rivers
  22. Montana- Bigfork
  23. Louisiana- Breaux Ridge
  24. Indiana- Michigan City
  25. Ohio- Put-in-Bay
  26. Michigan- Holland
  27. Arkansas- Mountain Home
  28. Iowa- Okoboji
  29. Oklahoma- Broken Bow
  30. Utah- Saratoga Springs
  31. New Mexico- Santa Rosa
  32. Pennsylvania- Erie
  33. Wisconsin- Port Washington
  34. Illinois- Highland Park
  35. Kansas- Topeka
  36. Rhode Island- Glocester
  37. North Carolina- White Lake
  38. Tennessee- Morristown
  39. Connecticut- Kent
  40. Alabama- Guntersville
  41. Georgia- Pine Mountain
  42. New Jersey- Hopatcong
  43. South Carolina- Columbia
  44. Maryland- Oakland
  45. Mississippi- Oxford
  46. South Dakota- De Smet
  47. Virginia- Clarksville
  48. North Dakota- Kenmare
  49. Delaware- Glasgow
  50. Nebraska- Ogallala
Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.