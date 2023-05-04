You may have read up on the best lake in Missouri, but do you know where you can find the best lake town in the Show-Me State?

Far & Wide searched around the U.S. looking at the vast number of lakes surrounded by small towns dotting the expanse of the country, compiling a list of the best lake town in each state. According to the site:

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world. And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

So which Missouri destination was named the best lake town in the entire state?

Osage Beach

Located in the Ozark Mountains, this town of around 5,000 got a boost in tourism from the hit Netflix show Ozark. However, it's not just fans of the show stopping by. Osage Beach has been a popular destination for many around Missouri to spend time much-needed time on the water soaking up the sun.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Fans of the popular show 'Ozark' have started making their way to Osage Beach, where the show is set. But before it gained national recognition, the town was a preferred lakeside getaway for Midwest residents.

If you come here, it's to spend the entire day in the water and take in the beauty of the Ozarks. But if you're not completely spend by nighttime, there are also plenty of small bars that come alive even during weekdays."

Check out Far & Wide's full list to read more about the best lake towns in the country.