Nashville Hospital Dresses Up Newborns As Taylor Swift Ahead Of Eras Tour

Nashville is gearing up for a big and busy weekend, including three sold-out shows of Taylor Swift's highly-anticipated Eras Tour at Nissan Stadium. In honor of Swift returning home to Tennessee, a hospital in Music City dressed up several newborn babies as the superstar throughout her career and the photos are cuteness personified!

The staff at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown in Nashville got some of the babies in the NICU into the Swiftie spirit by dressing them up as her different eras, each representing a different album from her storied career. According to News Channel 5, which shared the adorable photos of the little ones, the hospital even included a baby dressed as Swift's friend and fellow hitmaker Ed Sheeran.

Each newborn rocked a cute homage to Swift, complete with yarn for her signature blonde hair and even a top hat and red glasses for Red. The staff left no album behind, from the self-titled era represented with blonde-hair yarn, blue dress and felt guitar all the way through a navy-blue "Bejeweled" dress and furry coat for her most recent album Midnights.

The hospital isn't the only Nashville locale honor Swift's career. Earlier this week, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum announced a limited-run "Through Taylor Swift's Eras" pop-up exhibit where fans can see some of her most iconic outfits.