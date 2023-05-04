NFL Prospect Injured During Fatal Crash Now Suspected Of Being Impaired

Former Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver Michael Jefferson is now suspected of being impaired during a fatal multi-vehicle crash in which he suffered serious injuries weeks before the 2023 NFL Draft, TMZ Sports reports.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it mixed up the drivers in their crash report, initially claiming that Charles Dunn, the 55-year-old man killed in the crash, was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger and Jefferson, 23, was driving a 2019 Chevrolet Impala. The ALEA later corrected its mistake, noting that Jefferson was driving the Charger and, therefore, was the person suspected of being under the influence of both alcohol and drugs at the time of the crash.

Additionally, ALEA is now saying that Jefferson was the driver who was traveling in a southbound lane before moving into the northbound late in the wrong direction and crashing with Dunn head-on, the opposite of what was initially reported. Police told TMZ Sports that the crash remains under investigation.

The crash report confirms that Jefferson's blood was taken after the crash, but results have not yet been returned to police. Attorney Brad Sohn, who represents the wide receiver, said there was "absolutely no reason to believe that Michael Jefferson is under criminal investigation or has ever been under investigation," via TMZ Sports.

Jefferson, of Mobile, spent his first three collegiate seasons at Alabama State before transferring to Louisiana-Lafayette. The senior recorded a career-best 51 receptions for 810 yards and seven touchdowns in 2022.

Jefferson received a 5.69 prospect grade from NFL.com ahead of the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft.

"Jefferson is a tall target with build-up speed and a receiving style that gets better the further he gets from the line," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote in his draft analysis of Jefferson.