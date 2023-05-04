North Carolina McDonald's Named Among The 'World's Most Beautiful'

Most McDonald's restaurants tend to look the same, the iconic golden arches standing tall outside a typically one-level restaurant covered in the chain's famous red and yellow color scheme. However, not all McDonald's are created equally. In fact, there are several that have such a unique visage that a stop at one of the restaurants is a trip in and of itself.

LoveFood compiled a list of the most beautiful McDonald's restaurants in the world, and it turns out you don't have to travel too far to visit one of the locales because it is right here in North Carolina. According to the site, these special locations have "stunning architecture and decor" are are "far removed from your standard fast food joint."

The Tar Heel State McDonald's considered among the most beautiful in the world can be found near Biltmore Village in Asheville, housed inside what could be a ski lodge in the mountainside town.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Asheville is a dynamic city in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, so it seems only right that it deserves an attractive McDonald's. This one looks just like a pretty ski lodge, especially when it's lit up at night. The interior is just as striking, with chandeliers, a fireplace and a self-playing baby grand piano. More than you'd expect when popping in for a cheeseburger."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see more of the world's most beautiful McDonald's restaurants.