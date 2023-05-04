Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves The Best Seafood In The Entire State

You can never go wrong with a large plate of surf 'n' turf! The fresh entree options at this one-stop seafood shop are endless. Oysters, lobster, crab, shrimp, tuna, salmon, or calamari, you name it; this restaurant serves it to your liking. As good as the entrees are, you cannot forget about the pre-meal lobster mac 'n' cheese, truffle fries, and complimentary bread baskets. Though there are many seafood restaurants scattered throughout the state, only one can be the best!

According to a list compiled by 24/7 Wall St., the best seafood in all of Pennsylvania is served at Vernick Fish located in Philadelphia. 24/7 Wall St. recommended that first-time customers try the "mushroom-crusted fluke" among other delicious menu items.

Here is what 24/7 Wall St. had to say about the the best seafood in Pennsylvania:

"Located in Logan Square at the Four Seasons Hotel, this high-end oyster bar by James Beard Award-winning chef Greg Vernick serves ingredient-driven fare with a focus on seasonal vegetables, global flavors, and of course the freshest seafood from around the world. Craft cocktails accompany a selection of raw bar offerings, inventive small plates, and fish-centric entrees like mushroom-crusted fluke with morels, peas, and spring onion butter."

