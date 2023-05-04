South Carolina Eatery Named The Best Small-Town Restaurant In The State

By Sarah Tate

May 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

So which South Carolina restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?

Saltus River Grill

This fine dining restaurant in Beaufort's historic downtown offers both beautiful waterfront views and an incredible menu filled with dishes like shrimp and grits, roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, sushi, NY Strip, BBQ pork belly and more.

Saltus River Grill is located at 802 Bay Street STE C in Beaufort.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Visit Saltus River Grill during the day for stunning views of the river, or in the evening for the cozy atmosphere and outdoor fire pits. The food specialties are scallops with basil risotto, broccolini and romesco, and osso buco ((braised veal shank). The oysters and sushi rolls are not to be missed."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best small-town restaurants around the country.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.