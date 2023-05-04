Big cities hold a plethora of incredible restaurants, but sometimes the best dining establishments can be found in small towns hidden away from the crowds and long-wait times that come with a major metropolitan area.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood looked for the most adorable small-town restaurants around the U.S., compiling a list of the best spot in each state. According to the site, the best restaurants range from country pubs to riverside bistros that are "perfect for when you need to get away from it all."

So which South Carolina restaurant is the best small-town eatery in the state?

Saltus River Grill

This fine dining restaurant in Beaufort's historic downtown offers both beautiful waterfront views and an incredible menu filled with dishes like shrimp and grits, roasted chicken with mashed potatoes, sushi, NY Strip, BBQ pork belly and more.

Saltus River Grill is located at 802 Bay Street STE C in Beaufort.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Visit Saltus River Grill during the day for stunning views of the river, or in the evening for the cozy atmosphere and outdoor fire pits. The food specialties are scallops with basil risotto, broccolini and romesco, and osso buco ((braised veal shank). The oysters and sushi rolls are not to be missed."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best small-town restaurants around the country.