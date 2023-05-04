Teacher Who Raped Freshman Kept 'Top 10' List Of Most Attractive Students

A woman who was raped by her high school history teacher when she was 14 years old has filed a lawsuit against the school district, claiming they did nothing to stop the abuse, according to Fox News.

The survivor, identified as E.H. in court documents, said that Oak Glen Middle School history teacher Ronald Paul Harris started grooming her in 2009 when she was his "teacher's aide."

After a few months of helping him grade papers, Harris began expressing a romantic interest in E.H. He sexually abused her on multiple occasions in a storage closet connected to his classroom.

In 2022, Harris reached a plea deal with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust. He is currently incarcerated on a 10-20 year prison sentence.

The lawsuit, which names Harris, then-middle school principal David Smith, and the school board, claims that school officials knew about what Harris was doing but failed to act.

In one instance, the lawsuit claims that Smith went to Harris' classroom while he was abusing E.H. but found the door was locked and walked away. When E.H. reported the incident to Smith, he had a "brief" conversation with the teacher but did nothing more.

"Harris was profusely sweating, visibly and audibly nervous, and outwardly anxious, yet Smith did not address either the locked door situation," the lawsuit says, "or Defendant Harris's extremely odd, guilty behavior."

The lawyers who filed the lawsuit also interviewed several people who told them it was "common knowledge" that Harris masturbated at school. They also said Harris he kept a "Top 10" list of the most attractive students.

"We're really proud of our client and her family to come forward and trust us with this case and for the support they've given her in coming forward with these very terrible incidents that occurred when she was just a teenager," P. Zachary Stewart, the victim's attorney of Carey & Stewart PLLC, told WTOV.

"We're prepared and ready to do this because oftentimes, it's not just the individual who did these actions, but also anyone who may have aided or concealed these activities," Stewart added.