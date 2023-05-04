With summer just around the corner, many Americans are itching to escape the city and hit the water — and there's no better place to do that than right in your home state! From fishing and swimming to boating and hiking, Far & Wide compiled a list to satisfy all your outdoor cravings with the best lake town in every state.

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world," the travel site said about its ranking. "And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

In Arizona, the best lake town is Lake Havasu City! Here's what Far & Wide said to back up its decision:

Sometimes, the noise of cities can drown out the beauty of being in a lake. This is definitely not the case with Lake Havasu City, which does its best to exalt the natural beauty of the body of water for which it's named. Besides all the usual fun water activities you can enjoy in Lake Havasu State Park, the city boasts attractions like London Bridge, which was dismantled and brought all the way from England. During late spring to early fall, you'll also get the chance to ride a hot-air balloon over the city and take in the lake and its surroundings.