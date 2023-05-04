The Best Lake Town In California

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2023

Lake Tahoe Emerald Bay Sunrise
Photo: Moment RF

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout California, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of California is South Lake Tahoe. This town houses 21,939 residents and is known for its beautiful scenery. Far & Wide mentioned that visitors enjoy swimming in the crystal clear waters and laying out on the beaches.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in California:

"In pictures, Lake Tahoe looks surreal. In person, it's even better. The clear lake displays giant boulders at its bottom, which are perfectly visible to swimmers and kayakers from above. A year-round destination, we suggest heading to South Lake Tahoe, where you'll find both well-serviced beaches in the summer and good ski resorts in the winter."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit farandwide.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.