Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout California, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of California is South Lake Tahoe. This town houses 21,939 residents and is known for its beautiful scenery. Far & Wide mentioned that visitors enjoy swimming in the crystal clear waters and laying out on the beaches.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in California:

"In pictures, Lake Tahoe looks surreal. In person, it's even better. The clear lake displays giant boulders at its bottom, which are perfectly visible to swimmers and kayakers from above. A year-round destination, we suggest heading to South Lake Tahoe, where you'll find both well-serviced beaches in the summer and good ski resorts in the winter."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit farandwide.com.