The Best Lake Town In Kentucky

By Dani Medina

May 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

With summer just around the corner, many Americans are itching to escape the city and hit the water — and there's no better place to do that than right in your home state! From fishing and swimming to boating and hiking, Far & Wide compiled a list to satisfy all your outdoor cravings with the best lake town in every state.

"With thousands of lakes of all sizes, the United States is one of the greatest lake-town destinations in the whole world," the travel site said about its ranking. "And the best part is that every single state has gorgeous lakes that you can enjoy, so you don't have to go too far to have a fluvial adventure."

In Kentucky, the best lake town is Grand Rivers! Here's what Far & Wide said to back up its decision:

Grand Rivers has fluvial landscapes that provide countless activities for fun in the water. Located right on Cumberland River, the town is also known as the gateway to Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, one of the largest in the country. As the name suggests, the area is made up of a long stretch of land between Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley. Besides water sports, you'll be able to participate in ATV riding, horseback riding, biking and hiking.
