The Best Lake Town In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

May 4, 2023

Fading supercell over lake at sunset, Ogallala, Nebraska, US
Photo: Image Source

Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout Nebraska, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of Nebraska is Ogallala. This town houses 4,536 residents and is known for its spacious, historic camp sites and fun water sports.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in Nebraska:

"The Old West meets the American lake town in Ogallala. You'll get both the arid atmosphere that complements the historical wooden buildings and Lake McConaughy, the largest lake in the state.Water activities abound on the lake, where you can water ski, swim, windsurf and even dive. There are also camping sites for those who want a rugged adventure."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit farandwide.com.

