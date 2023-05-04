Summer is just around the corner, and what better way to jump into the season than by planning a lake day at the best lake town in the whole state with your favorite people! While there are a few lakes scattered throughout Pennsylvania, only one is known for being the best around. Rather it be water sports, clear, clean water, or fun marina restaurants, something about this lake keeps people coming back year after year.

According to a list compiled by Far & Wide, the best lake town in all of Pennsylvania is Erie. This town houses 97,263 residents and is known for its sandy beaches and beautiful nature trails.

Here is what Far & Wide had to say about the best lake town in Pennsylvania:

"Named after the Great Lake it sits upon, Erie is home to Presque Isle State Park, which has a long stretch of sandy beaches and several trails. The park is this town's most attractive destination, but you can also visit museums like the Erie Maritime Museum and Erie Art Museum. People also enjoy Waldameer Park & Water World, but we don't fully get why you'd go to a water park when you can instead enjoy the 11th largest lake in the world."

For a continued list of the best lake towns across the country visit farandwide.com.