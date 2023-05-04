WATCH: Good Samaritan Stops Baby Stroller Rolling Toward Traffic

A good Samaritan saved the life of a child in California earlier in the week. Surveillance video captured the terrifying moment when a baby stroller started rolling down the street toward a busy road.

The video showed a woman unloading items from her car when she noticed the stroller start to roll away. She tried to chase after it but slipped and fell, watching helplessly as it rolled toward traffic.

Luckily, a man happened to be nearby and rushed over to grab the stroller before it made it to the road. The good Samaritan was identified as Ron Nessman by KNBC.

Nessman told the news station he was walking back to his sister's house after an interview at Applebee's when he saw the stroller rolling toward the busy street.

"I knew I could get it, and I got it, and I'm thankful for that because I really wouldn't want to see the end result if I wasn't there," he told the news station.

Nessman said that the woman busted up her knees when she fell and was grateful that he saved her nephew.

"That's why I gave her a hug," he told KTLA. "I wouldn't know what to do if that was my child. She didn't see anybody who could save the baby. I'm thankful I had enough time to get it before it went out to the traffic."