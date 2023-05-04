If you think all McDonald's restaurants look the same, think again! LoveFood ranked the most beautiful McDonald's locations around the entire world, and one from Arizona made the cut. This fast food location in Sedona is the only one on the planet with turquoise arches instead of the traditional golden ones. Why? Well, that's a funny story.

This McDonald's location was built in 1993. The landscape surrounding the fast food chain, including the mountainous red rock landscape and natural scenery, was too beautiful for McDonald's. So beautiful, in fact, that developers decided to switch the logo from the iconic golden color to a light blue so it doesn't clash with the surrounding area, Reader's Digest reports. The building doesn't feature the traditional red and yellow color scheme, either. The building was painted different shades of beige and dark orange to complement the landscape.

The turquoise arches have made this McDonald's a must-see for tourists who visit Sedona.