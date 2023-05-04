Woman Says Recently Fired Pistons Assistant GM Harassed Her For Months

By Jason Hall

May 4, 2023

Eastern Michigan v Indiana
Photo: Getty Images North America

A former Detroit Pistons employee is accusing former assistant general manager Rob Murphy of sexually harassing her for months, which led to his termination on Wednesday (May 3).

DeJanai 'DJay' Raska, 32, who is suing Murphy and the Pistons for sexual discrimination and harassment, said Murphy committed multiple harassing acts after she began working for the team in September 2021, which allegedly included grabbing her buttocks, groping her in front of her 4-year-old daughter and telling her he wanted to "put a baby in her," as well as claiming Murphy had attempted to force her to have sex with him in an exclusive interview with the Detroit Free Press.

"Silence is not an option," Raska said. "It's not for me. It shouldn't be for any woman. ... This is my chance to voice the truth ... and to take my power back."

Murphy was fired by the Pistons on Wednesday, which the organization said was due to a "violation of company policy and the terms of his employment agreement," in an official statement obtained by the Detroit Free Press at the time.

"The facts that gave rise to his termination surfaced during a review, assisted by a national law firm, of allegations made by a former employee," the statement reads.

Murphy, who had previously worked as Eastern Michigan University's men's basketball team's head coach from 2011 to 2021, was hired as the president and general manager of the Pistons' G-League affiliate, the Motor City Cruise, before being promoted as the NBA franchise's senior director of player personnel in September 2021, assistant general manager in June 2022. The 49-year-old went 166-155 (79-93 Mid-American Conference) during 10 seasons as Eastern Michigan's head coach.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.