Woman With Ties To Washington Killed While Hiking In Arizona
By Zuri Anderson
May 4, 2023
A woman from Washington state was killed during a hike in Phoenix, Arizona last week, according to KING 5. The Phoneix Police Department said 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found dead on a popular hiking trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place on Saturday, April 29.
Officers responded to a call about an injured person around 10:30 a.m. and the fire department pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said she appeared to have suffered trauma to her body. During a news conference, Lt. James Hester revealed she was attacked from behind and died from her injuries.
Investigators also released surveillance footage of a person believed to be a suspect in Heike's death. He's described the person as a man between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and wearing a backpack. Officials said he appears to have a dark complexion and would stand out due to his behavior.
NEW INFO ON HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: Phoenix homicide investigators have been working tirelessly on the case involving the murder of 29-year-old Lauren Heike, who was found dead in a desert area near 6500 East Libby Street on Saturday April 29, 2023. While methodically going through evidence, investigators were able to locate a short surveillance video clip of a person of interest. This person is described as having a dark complexion and was near the area of the crime. Detectives believe this person may have information related to the case. Original media advisory in link below. https://www.phoenix.gov/policesite/Documents/Media_Advisories/Homicide%2065th%20Street%20and%20Libby%20St.pdfPosted by Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Reporters said Heike's originally from Kitsap County in Washington. Now, Heike's family and friends are urging people to come forward with information about Heike's death.
"We are begging people to come forward," Lana Heike, the victim's mother, said. She also described her daughter as a kind person who spent her last moments doing what she loved: hiking and exercising.
"We just want the world to know what a sweet person she was and what she meant to our family and what a void it leaves for us," the mother said.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish).