Woman With Ties To Washington Killed While Hiking In Arizona

A woman from Washington state was killed during a hike in Phoenix, Arizona last week, according to KING 5. The Phoneix Police Department said 29-year-old Lauren Heike was found dead on a popular hiking trail near East Libby Street and North 65th Place on Saturday, April 29.

Officers responded to a call about an injured person around 10:30 a.m. and the fire department pronounced her dead at the scene. Police said she appeared to have suffered trauma to her body. During a news conference, Lt. James Hester revealed she was attacked from behind and died from her injuries.

Investigators also released surveillance footage of a person believed to be a suspect in Heike's death. He's described the person as a man between 5-foot-8 and 6 feet tall and wearing a backpack. Officials said he appears to have a dark complexion and would stand out due to his behavior.