Young Thug Co-Defendant's Lawyer Jokes About Joining OnlyFans Amid Low Pay

“This case is slated to last for about a year, and if you were to do the math, it would be six dollars an hour,” D’Wiliams said. “I can’t take any new cases. I can’t close any cases. I need something to survive off of.”



“We were under the impression that GPDC was advocating for us, and once they put those walls up, I’m thinking I need to start an OnlyFans,” she added.



Jury selection for the YSL trial is currently in its fifth month after the process began in January. At this time, there's no confirmation on when the actual trial will begin. In regards to D'Williams' concerns, a spokesperson for the GPDC confirmed the lawyers working the case are getting only $15,000, but they are reportedly working on getting more funds.



D'Williams isn't the only one feeling frustrated with the way things are going at the Fulton County courthouse. Another lawyer involved in the case, Anastasios Manettas, was arrested for bringing his prescription drugs into court with him last month. After he was charged with four misdemeanors and a felony, Manettas told FOX 5 he hired an outside attorney and is exploring civil action against the county.