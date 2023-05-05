Arizona Restaurant Serves The Best Ramen In The Entire State

By Dani Medina

May 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

A good bowl of ramen can transport you to another world with its rich umami broth, chewy noodles and flavorful toppings. The best part? You don't have to travel all the way to Japan to enjoy this delicious dish. Whether you're a seasoned ramen aficionado or just starting out on your noodle journey, LoveFood's list of the best ramen in every state will satisfy your cravings, no matter where you are.

"Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you prefer your noodles served with a twist, we've got you covered," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, the best ramen is Spicy Miso Tonkotsu Ramen at Ramen Kagawa in Phoenix. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

The favored ingredient in Ramen Kagawa's dishes is time – the creamy broth is cooked for more than 12 hours, and it shows. You order at the counter, and the menu is crammed with classics. The standout option is the Spicy Miso Tonkotsu Ramen, which features perfectly cooked pork belly, lots of vegetables, and lashings of pork broth with a spicy miso kick.
    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.