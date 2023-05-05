Whether you're in the mood for a hearty sub or a gourmet panini, there's a sandwich shop out there that's perfect for you. From classic delis to modern sandwich shops, the U.S. has no shortage of delicious sandwich options. But which shop reigns supreme? LoveFood compiled a list of the best sandwich shop in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Arizona, the best sandwich shop is Zookz in Phoenix. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Hip and colorful, Zookz serves toasted sandwiches for breakfast, lunch, and even dessert. Egyptian-born Carole Meyer's sandwiches are inspired by her grandmother's recipe, with a rounded shape with crispy edges – and they're a huge hit with customers. The sandwiches are numbered, and No. 33 (pictured), a breakfast sammie with poached eggs, feta, and spinach, is a menu highlight. No. 55, with peanut butter, Nutella, roasted almonds, and banana, is well worth a try too.