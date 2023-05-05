Chicagoans Ranked The Windy City's Best Taco Shops

What is your go-to taco order? Do you prefer this delicious dish stuffed with rice, beans, pico, guacamole, protein, cauliflower, or D all of the above? Regardless of your go-to ingredients, there are five taco shops in Chicago that serve tacos like no other! These one-stop-taco-shops are known by Chicagoans for using the most flavorful ingredients to craft their perfect tacos.

According to a list compiled by WGN9, the best tacos in all of Chicago can be found at Taqueria El Milagro, Zacatacos, Paco’s Tacos, La Pasadita, and Raymond’s Tacos.

Here is what WGN9 had to say about a few of the best Windy City taco shops:

Raymond’s Tacos:

"Raymond’s Tacos started back in 1975 and has since expanded to three locations, each with menu items specific to the store. We spoke with owners of the 2406 S. Blue Island Ave. location, Elva Lopez and her son Armando Lopez, about their recipe for success. They credit their meticulous selection of ingredients, and a single slice of American cheese which holds their double-tortilla tacos together while giving them added flavor."

La Pasadita:

"First opened in 1976, La Pasadita has called N. Ashland Ave. home for more than 45 years. Their most popular taco is a no-frills carne asada, though the owner will suggest you add their homemade green salsa. You can find their shop at 1140 N. Ashland Ave."

Zacatacos:

"Another highly-suggested and heavily-voted for taco favorite is Zacatacos. With five locations, primarily on the South Side of the city, it’s not hard to find an option to try one of their tortilla-cradled creations."