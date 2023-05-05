Conway The Machine Joins Forces With Griselda & More On Third Studio Album

By Tony M. Centeno

May 5, 2023

Conway The Machine
Photo: Getty Images

Conway The Machine is back with his brand new body of work, and he recruited a squad of heavy hitters to hop on it.

On Friday, May 5, the Buffalo native delivered his third studio album Won't He Do It via Drumwork Music Group/EMPIRE. The LP comes with 14 fresh tracks including previously released records "Quarters" and "The Chosen." Conway calls on Fabolous, Dave East, Jozzy, Sauce Walka, Juicy J and more to throw down on the album. He also includes two solid collaborations with Westside Gunn and Benny The Butcher, which confirms a truce amongst his Griselda family amid their recent tension following his recent split from the label.

“When we did that s**t in the beginning, I really wasn’t all the way," Conway told The Breakfast Club back in March. "Man, I’ma keep it a buck, I ain’t even read that contract, bro. I just signed that s**t and moved on, but unfortunately the contract wasn’t in my favor."

Conway completed the terms of his previous contract with Griselda and Shady Records when he dropped his second LP God Don't Make Mistakes last February. He said he's always going to stay down with Griselda no matter what, but he's still trying to work out a better deal with his brother Westside Gunn. Gunn recently assured people that everything is good between him and Conway, and warned them to "stay out of family business."

Listen to Conway The Machine's new album Won't He Do It and revisit his interview with The Breakfast Club below.

