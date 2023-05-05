“When we did that s**t in the beginning, I really wasn’t all the way," Conway told The Breakfast Club back in March. "Man, I’ma keep it a buck, I ain’t even read that contract, bro. I just signed that s**t and moved on, but unfortunately the contract wasn’t in my favor."



Conway completed the terms of his previous contract with Griselda and Shady Records when he dropped his second LP God Don't Make Mistakes last February. He said he's always going to stay down with Griselda no matter what, but he's still trying to work out a better deal with his brother Westside Gunn. Gunn recently assured people that everything is good between him and Conway, and warned them to "stay out of family business."



Listen to Conway The Machine's new album Won't He Do It and revisit his interview with The Breakfast Club below.