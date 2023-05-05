Desiigner Raps About Trust Issues And 'Fighting Demons' In 'Timmy Turner 2'

Tiimmy can't trust nobody around/He still keep the burner just in case it's goin' down," Desiigner raps. "Still wishin' to kill you/Lil Tiimmy, this ain't you."



The depressing record arrives nearly two weeks after he was charged with indecent exposure. The "Panda" rapper was reportedly caught masturbating in his first-class seat on his flight from Japan to the U.S. last month. A flight attendant told Desiigner several times to stop before they had to put him in the back of the plane under the supervision of his two friends. He was questioned about the incident by authorities when the plane landed in Minneapolis, but he wasn't apprehended at the time.



"I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," Desiigner told TMZ. "I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help."



Listen to "Timmy Turner 2" below.