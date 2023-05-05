Desiigner Raps About Trust Issues And 'Fighting Demons' In 'Timmy Turner 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
May 5, 2023
Desiigner vents about his recent struggles with his mental health on "Timmy Turner 2."
On Friday, May 5, the New York native released the sequel to his 2016 hit just days after he admitted himself into a mental health facility. The song opens with the familiar hook from the Mike Dean-produced joint but quickly fades away to make room for a more ominous rendition. After a high-pitched chorus full of lyrics like "Fighting my demons, but they're never really gone/Paranoid thoughts, I can't trust anyone," Desiigner casts a dark loud over the Timmy Turner persona.
Tiimmy can't trust nobody around/He still keep the burner just in case it's goin' down," Desiigner raps. "Still wishin' to kill you/Lil Tiimmy, this ain't you."
The depressing record arrives nearly two weeks after he was charged with indecent exposure. The "Panda" rapper was reportedly caught masturbating in his first-class seat on his flight from Japan to the U.S. last month. A flight attendant told Desiigner several times to stop before they had to put him in the back of the plane under the supervision of his two friends. He was questioned about the incident by authorities when the plane landed in Minneapolis, but he wasn't apprehended at the time.
"I am ashamed of my actions that happened on that plane," Desiigner told TMZ. "I landed back to the states, and am admitting my self in a facility to help me. I will be cancelling all shows and any obligations until further notice. Mental health is real guys, please pray for me. If your not feeling like yourself please get help."
Listen to "Timmy Turner 2" below.