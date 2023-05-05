Destroy Lonely Drops 'If Looks Could Kill' Album With A Bloody Short Film

By Tony M. Centeno

May 5, 2023

Destry Lonely
Photo: Myles Henrik Hall

Destroy Lonely's debut album has finally arrived.

On Friday, May 5, the 21-year-old rapper delivered his first studio LP If Looks Could Kill via Playboi Carti's Opium label and Interscope Records. The album art for the 26-track album features Lone posted up in a black hat and trench coat looking like the fisherman from the I Know What You Did Last Summer films. His serial killer vibe lingers throughout the eclectic album with songs like the title track, "Moment of Silence," "Which Way" and more. Along with his stellar body of work, Destroy Lonely also dropped off the official short film based on his song "Look Killa."

"That s**t’s hard," Lonely told Complex about the making of his album. "I got really in my mode on that. On a bunch of the songs, I’m talking about how I’m The Look Killer and a whole bunch of s**t."

Destroy Lonely pours a lot of elements from his album into his 13 minute horror flick from the "Brazy Girls" to the "Raver." The Atlanta native plays "Lone" the introverted creative who doubles as a demonic fashion killa who can murder anyone with the sound of his music.

The album, which contains a sole feature from labelmate Ken Carson, arrives after Destroy Lonely spent the past four years enticing his fans with genre-bending mixtapes like Darkhorse, Underworld and </3. Last year, Lone dropped off his fifth mixtape No Stylist, which garnered plenty of attention and even landed on the Billboard 200 chart.

Listen to If Looks Could Kill below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

