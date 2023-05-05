Destroy Lonely Drops 'If Looks Could Kill' Album With A Bloody Short Film

"That s**t’s hard," Lonely told Complex about the making of his album. "I got really in my mode on that. On a bunch of the songs, I’m talking about how I’m The Look Killer and a whole bunch of s**t."



Destroy Lonely pours a lot of elements from his album into his 13 minute horror flick from the "Brazy Girls" to the "Raver." The Atlanta native plays "Lone" the introverted creative who doubles as a demonic fashion killa who can murder anyone with the sound of his music.



The album, which contains a sole feature from labelmate Ken Carson, arrives after Destroy Lonely spent the past four years enticing his fans with genre-bending mixtapes like Darkhorse, Underworld and </3. Last year, Lone dropped off his fifth mixtape No Stylist, which garnered plenty of attention and even landed on the Billboard 200 chart.



Listen to If Looks Could Kill below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE