Florida Is Home To One Of America's Most Underrated Summer Destinations

By Zuri Anderson

May 5, 2023

Family on summer vacation in Florida.
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is the peak time to take a vacation. Many Americans either flock to the beach, head to one of their bucket-list cities, or visit a place known for its trendy tourist attractions. Some travelers, however, want a more chill trip where they don't have to worry about huge crowds, expensive costs, and other headaches.

That's why The Evergirl found the best underrated summer destinations in the United States. The website states, "Sometimes, a location that is a little more understated and laid-back is the way to go. Depending on what you have on your summer bucket list this year (laying by the pool, hitting the beach, boating, shopping, bike riding, hiking, etc.), you’ll find hidden gems all across the country that are perfect for a relaxing vacay."

A well-known Florida destination made it on the list: Clearwater! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you’ve never been to Florida’s beaches along the Gulf of Mexico, you’re in for a treat. While there are quite a few summer destinations to pick from along the Gulf, Clearwater stands out as one of the best. It offers the same white sand beaches and turquoise waters as the rest, but it flies under the radar compared to Siesta Key and Panama City—meaning you can reap the benefits without the crowds. After you spend the whole day with your bum in a beach chair, walk back to your hotel to get ready for dinner in their downtown hub."
