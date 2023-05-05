Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee's Cause Of Death Revealed

Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee died by suicide, according to a new Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday (May 5).

Lee was reported to have ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills and left "letters of intent at the scene" prior to her death in October 2022, according to the documents. The 30-year-old was also reported to have experienced bruises and abrasions on her head and body, which were suspected to have occurred during a fall or falls while in an intoxicated state, the medical examiner's office said.

Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed her daughter's passing in a post shared on her Facebook account on October 6, 2022.

"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee wrote along with a photo of her daughter. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."

Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough to win a one-year NXT developmental contract with the company, defeating former NXT Champion Mandy Rose -- who signed with the company shortly after the competition - in the final fan voting round.