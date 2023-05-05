Former WWE 'Tough Enough' Winner Sara Lee's Cause Of Death Revealed
By Jason Hall
May 5, 2023
Former WWE Tough Enough winner Sara Lee died by suicide, according to a new Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office autopsy report obtained by TMZ Sports on Friday (May 5).
Lee was reported to have ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills and left "letters of intent at the scene" prior to her death in October 2022, according to the documents. The 30-year-old was also reported to have experienced bruises and abrasions on her head and body, which were suspected to have occurred during a fall or falls while in an intoxicated state, the medical examiner's office said.
Lee's mother, Terri, confirmed her daughter's passing in a post shared on her Facebook account on October 6, 2022.
"It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus," Terri Lee wrote along with a photo of her daughter. "We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn."
Lee was the female winner of the sixth season of WWE's reality show competition Tough Enough to win a one-year NXT developmental contract with the company, defeating former NXT Champion Mandy Rose -- who signed with the company shortly after the competition - in the final fan voting round.
Lee was released from her WWE contract in 2016 and reported to be continuing her wrestling training in Orlando, Florida during the past five years.
The 30-year-old shared a photo of herself claiming she was "celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row" after her "first ever sinus infection kicked my butt" one day prior to news of her death.
Lee was married to former WWE superstar Wesley Blake (real name Cory Weston), whom she shared three children with.
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.