Here's The Best Beach In Florida

When Americans think about beaches, they immediately consider Florida, California, or any state that borders the ocean. But the truth is every state can have a beach, and they each have their own charm, amenities, natural landscapes, and other neat features.

If you want to think outside of the box for your next beach vacation, look no further than Reader's Digest. Writers rounded up a list of every state's best beaches. The website states, "While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it’s pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun."

There's a lot of competition in Florida, but writers ultimately named Lido Key Beach as the Sunshine State's top beach. Here's why it was chosen:

"With St. Armand’s Circle’s elegant shopping and restaurants just behind it, Lido Key is Florida’s cosmopolitan Gulf Coast beach choice thanks to soft sand, gentle waves, and a low-key, family-friendly vibe. While not as well known as South Beach or Clearwater, Lido and Sarasota itself earn high marks for charm and hospitality."

If you're curious about more potential beach trip opportunities, check out the full list on rd.com.