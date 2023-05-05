Here's The Best Ramen In Washington

Many Japanese dishes have gained popularity in the United States, from sushi to hibachi-style meals, but none hits like a warm bowl of ramen. A noodle dish loaded with a sumptuous broth and many delicious ingredients, you can never go wrong with this comfort food. Whether it's the many flavors in one slurp or the pure satisfaction from eating it, it's no wonder there are plenty of restaurants either serving ramen or shaping its identity around the iconic dish.

That's why LoveFood has something special for every type of ramen enjoyer: a list rounding up every state's most delicious bowl of ramen.

According to writers, Washington state's best ramen is the fisherman ramen from Yoroshiku! Here's why it was chosen:

"Seafood fans will love the offering at Yoroshiku – a sophisticated spot in Seattle's cool Wallingford neighborhood. The popular Fisherman Ramen is packed full of seafood, including local clams, octopus, sockeye salmon, and scallops. It's built on a tasty miso broth and finished with sweetcorn, egg, and nori."