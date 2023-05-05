Iconic Mirror House For Sale In Pennsylvania

The iconic "mirror house" was recently added to Pennsylvania's housing market. According to the Zillow listing, the unique property is known for being covered in small reflective pieces from top to bottom. The space features three-bedrooms and four-bathrooms among countless modern amenities. There is a home theatre and an artist studio inside along with a large basement and decently-sized backyard with a deck. This stunning property is for sale for $899,000 and has been on the market for nearly two weeks.

The mirror house is located at 897 Field Club Road in Pittsburgh.

Here is what Linda Dibucci of Piatt Sotheby's International Realty had to say about the property:

"Known as the Mirror House among its legions of fans, this elegant multi-level home features an open interior with 25 skylights and approximately 4,291 sq. ft. Just like Fallingwater, the house emphasizes the connection between the interior/exterior spaces. The home includes a state-of-the-art home theater, an artist’s studio, and a finished basement. The kitchen boasts stainless counters and commercial-grade appliances, including a six-burner Wolf dual fuel range with a grill/griddle, double ovens, and a Miele dishwasher. With a built-in Subzero glass door refrigerator/freezer, a butcher block center island, and a commercial sink."

To see photos of the interior and exterior of the home visit zillow.com.