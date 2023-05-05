A good bowl of ramen can transport you to another world with its rich umami broth, chewy noodles and flavorful toppings. The best part? You don't have to travel all the way to Japan to enjoy this delicious dish. Whether you're a seasoned ramen aficionado or just starting out on your noodle journey, LoveFood's list of the best ramen in every state will satisfy your cravings, no matter where you are.

"Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you prefer your noodles served with a twist, we've got you covered," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Kentucky, the best ramen is spicy miso tonkotsu at Ramen House in Louisville. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Louisville's Ramen House describes its spicy miso tonkotsu as its 'number one dish', and customers agree. The pork broth is seasoned with a spicy miso sauce, and you can choose your meat – although diners say the pork is so tender that it melts in your mouth. The dish has just the right amount of spice too.