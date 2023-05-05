Whether you're in the mood for a hearty sub or a gourmet panini, there's a sandwich shop out there that's perfect for you. From classic delis to modern sandwich shops, the U.S. has no shortage of delicious sandwich options. But which shop reigns supreme? LoveFood compiled a list of the best sandwich shop in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Kentucky, the best sandwich shop is DV8 Kitchen in Lexington. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

This much-loved sandwich shop in Lexington boasts impressive reviews – and rightly so. Not only does this bakery and café offer an incredible selection of all-day breakfast and lunch sandwiches (as well as tacos, salads, and baked goods), DV8 Kitchen also operates as a second-chance employment opportunity for people in the early stages of substance abuse recovery. If you're having trouble picking just one sandwich, go for the fan-favorite orange marmalade chicken. You won't be disappointed.