Sandwiches are one of the most versatile meals that you can have any time of day, breakfast, lunch or dinner. Whether piled high with deli meats and cheese, slathered in flavorful condiments or made with bakery-fresh bread, there is a perfect combo for everyone just waiting to be made.

Using reviews, awards and writers' experience, LoveFood gathered a list of the best sandwich shop in each state, "from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work."

So which Ohio restaurant is the best sandwich shop in the state?

J&W Sandwich Shoppe

This locally-owned Cincinnati-area eatery has been serving the community for more than 20 years, with classic sandwiches like a BLT, chicken salad and clubs, as well as hot sandwiches like a steak hoagie and cheese coney or even a double decker sub.

J&W Sandwich Shoppe is located at 2004 Worth Avenue in Norwood.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This established spot in Cincinnati whips up all the classics in its pocket-sized shop. You can't go wrote with J&W Sandwich Shoppe's Little Italy: a 16-inch sub roll lined with salami, ham, capacolla, oozing provolone, and softened vegetables. For a warming treat, go for the steak hoagie hot sandwich, with Swiss, American, or provolone cheese."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see the best sandwich shops around the country.