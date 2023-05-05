One-Of-A-Kind 'Flying Nun House' For Sale In Nebraska

By Logan DeLoye

May 5, 2023

Moving (Home in the sky)
Photo: Stockbyte

The "Flying Nun House" is officially for sale in Nebraska. Contrary to what the name reveals, this property cannot actually uproot from the ground and take off into the air. The unique space is given its name due to the strange shape of its exterior. According to Zillow, the flying nun house features four-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and a stainless steel fireplace among other astonishing amenities. The home is currently for sale for $695,000, and has been listed on Zillow for a mere 6 hours! The inside of the house gives off a retro, colorful vibe, and the yard is very spacious.

The flying nun house is located at 505 Ridge Road in Bellevue and boasts beautiful views of a nearby body of water.

We’ve never said this before but here’s a perfect historic mid-century modern, known as the “Flying Nun House” that’s...

Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, May 5, 2023

Here is what Julie Daugherty-Braun of BHHS Ambassador Real Estate had to say about the property:

"This iconic home is incredibly unique, built with an amazing vision by a brilliant local architect, and it is ready for an appreciative Mid-Century refresh! The grand foyer welcomes you with a wide hall and an original built in circular bench leading to a wet bar, an amazing open floor plan living room, and an astonishing custom stainless steel fireplace. You'll be impressed with the half moon wall of windows, the beautiful solid wood paneling, the amazingly crafted light fixtures, and the owners impeccable taste in building materials."

For photos of the interior and exterior of the space visit zillow.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.