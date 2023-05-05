One-Of-A-Kind 'Flying Nun House' For Sale In Nebraska
By Logan DeLoye
May 5, 2023
The "Flying Nun House" is officially for sale in Nebraska. Contrary to what the name reveals, this property cannot actually uproot from the ground and take off into the air. The unique space is given its name due to the strange shape of its exterior. According to Zillow, the flying nun house features four-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and a stainless steel fireplace among other astonishing amenities. The home is currently for sale for $695,000, and has been listed on Zillow for a mere 6 hours! The inside of the house gives off a retro, colorful vibe, and the yard is very spacious.
The flying nun house is located at 505 Ridge Road in Bellevue and boasts beautiful views of a nearby body of water.
We’ve never said this before but here’s a perfect historic mid-century modern, known as the “Flying Nun House” that’s...Posted by Zillow Gone Wild on Friday, May 5, 2023
Here is what Julie Daugherty-Braun of BHHS Ambassador Real Estate had to say about the property:
"This iconic home is incredibly unique, built with an amazing vision by a brilliant local architect, and it is ready for an appreciative Mid-Century refresh! The grand foyer welcomes you with a wide hall and an original built in circular bench leading to a wet bar, an amazing open floor plan living room, and an astonishing custom stainless steel fireplace. You'll be impressed with the half moon wall of windows, the beautiful solid wood paneling, the amazingly crafted light fixtures, and the owners impeccable taste in building materials."
For photos of the interior and exterior of the space visit zillow.com.