One-Of-A-Kind 'Flying Nun House' For Sale In Nebraska

The "Flying Nun House" is officially for sale in Nebraska. Contrary to what the name reveals, this property cannot actually uproot from the ground and take off into the air. The unique space is given its name due to the strange shape of its exterior. According to Zillow, the flying nun house features four-bedrooms, five-bathrooms, and a stainless steel fireplace among other astonishing amenities. The home is currently for sale for $695,000, and has been listed on Zillow for a mere 6 hours! The inside of the house gives off a retro, colorful vibe, and the yard is very spacious.

The flying nun house is located at 505 Ridge Road in Bellevue and boasts beautiful views of a nearby body of water.