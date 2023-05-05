'Stuff They Don't Want You To Know' Podcast Takes On All Things Paranormal
By Taylor Fields
May 5, 2023
The guys of the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" podcast celebrated Paranormal Day by taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox to talk all things paranormal. From ghosts, to gadgets and everything in between, Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown dove headfirst into a lot of the "unexplained."
The guys started off by talking about how the US government, and other countries around the world, have looked into paranormal powers in relation to the military. They explained, "The US government, right. They poured millions and millions of dollars into operations like Project Stargate, where they said, okay, I don't know, your pitch is pretty good. Maybe you can astrally travel. Astral projection is the idea of taking your mind and shooting it out to a secondary location where you could perhaps find where a body is hidden or some sort of treasure. Great for spies, this is Cold War stuff."
The guys also talked Ouija boards, and revealed that there seems to be a science behind it. The guys explained, "It's a mass marketed, produced thing that's sold where you would find board games. And the concept is that you and a couple of friends can get together put your fingers in, and then ask questions. And through the power of otherworldly contact, this thing, which is called a planchet, looks like a little plastic teardrop, it'll spell out answers. It'll point to a goodbye when it's time to go, or a yes or no."
The guys continued, "There's science behind how this works, and it may have very little to do with shaky hands. You have intention when you're doing this sometimes, and your body, even without you knowing it, is pointing the thing toward that intention."
In Fortnite, fans put their paranormal knowledge to test from this special "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" episode with a game of "How Fan Are You?" to win gold. State Farm Park's dance floor also showcased everyone's best moves, as they then headed out to participate in iHeartLand's many mini games.
Fans also got to check out the new and improved iHeartLand in Roblox, iHeartLand: Radio Star Simulator where they were able to gather all the sound energy could from sound fields around iHeartLand, in addition to collecting and upgrading radios, and completing quests to win rewards — not to mention their very own radio pets. They also got to see a special interview with the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" guys backstage.