The guys of the "Stuff They Don't Want You To Know" podcast celebrated Paranormal Day by taking over iHeartLand in Fortnite and on Roblox to talk all things paranormal. From ghosts, to gadgets and everything in between, Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown dove headfirst into a lot of the "unexplained."

The guys started off by talking about how the US government, and other countries around the world, have looked into paranormal powers in relation to the military. They explained, "The US government, right. They poured millions and millions of dollars into operations like Project Stargate, where they said, okay, I don't know, your pitch is pretty good. Maybe you can astrally travel. Astral projection is the idea of taking your mind and shooting it out to a secondary location where you could perhaps find where a body is hidden or some sort of treasure. Great for spies, this is Cold War stuff."