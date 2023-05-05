Texas Has Plenty Of Beaches, But This One Is The Best

By Dani Medina

May 5, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're a sunbather, surfer or nature lover, there's a beach out there that's perfect for you! Surprisingly enough, every state in the U.S. has a beach — and Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best ones.

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it’s pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun. Which beach is your next vacation spot?" the magazine said about its list.

In Texas, the best beach is Rockport Beach in Rockport. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its decision:

For a memorable zero-entry Texas beach day, one surrounded by myriad thrilling waterslides, head to Schlitterbahn in New Braunfels 30 minutes north of San Antonio, but for a Blue Wave Beach experience (the first in Texas), it’s Rockport you want. According to Thrillist, visitors arrive for “weekends on a beach that’s been rebuilt with public thatched-roofed palapas, restrooms, and showers. Because it remains shallow, this is a great spot for people with children looking for shells and hermit crabs.” Pay a fiver to park and enjoy this beach located less than three hours from either San Antonio, Houston, or Austin.
