A good bowl of ramen can transport you to another world with its rich umami broth, chewy noodles and flavorful toppings. The best part? You don't have to travel all the way to Japan to enjoy this delicious dish. Whether you're a seasoned ramen aficionado or just starting out on your noodle journey, LoveFood's list of the best ramen in every state will satisfy your cravings, no matter where you are.

"Whether you're a ramen purist – think classic tonkotsu ramen with a pork-bone broth – or you prefer your noodles served with a twist, we've got you covered," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best ramen is The OG at Ramen Tatsu-ya. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

With five locations across Austin and one in Houston, this fun, contemporary ramen joint is taking Texas by storm. It offers a simple menu, with eight ramen bowls and a wide choice of extra toppings, from tofu to Brussels sprouts. The OG is a straightforward, no-fuss tonkotsu ramen – a creamy pork-bone broth with roasted pork, finished with wood ear mushrooms and sesame seeds.