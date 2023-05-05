Whether you're in the mood for a hearty sub or a gourmet panini, there's a sandwich shop out there that's perfect for you. From classic delis to modern sandwich shops, the U.S. has no shortage of delicious sandwich options. But which shop reigns supreme? LoveFood compiled a list of the best sandwich shop in every state that'll satisfy your cravings no matter where you are.

"We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work," the food site said about its list. "Our selections are based on genuine user reviews, awards, and accolades, and the first-hand experience of our team."

In Texas, the best sandwich shop is Otherside Deli in Austin. Here's what LoveFood said to back up its decision:

Austin has no shortage of cool lunch spots, and Otherside Deli is no exception. Known for its meaty creations, this hip sandwich joint has a menu filled with favorites, from its Reuben to its Meatball Parm. Don't miss the creative specials. Past offerings have included braised brisket on sourdough with Cheddar and horseradish sauce, and a banh mi with pastrami and chicken liver.