Texas Zoo Releases One Of The World's Rarest Snake Species Into The Wild

The Fort Worth Zoo has released 55 of one of the world's rarest species of snakes into the wild.

Kisatchie National Forest in Louisiana is now home to 55 Louisiana pine snakes, which is one of the rarest species of snakes in North America, WFAA reports. The Fort Worth Zoo is one of four breeding center for this rare species of snake. "This snake is one of the rarest and most endangered snakes in North America, and that’s why the Fort Worth Zoo participates in a breeding program to maintain a healthy, diverse population. Each spring, the Zoo releases Louisiana pine snakes, hatched and raised at the Zoo, into their native habitat at Kisatchie National Forest," the zoo wrote on Facebook.

This week's release marks their seventh annual and also the most snakes released in a single year. The Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin and the Memphis Zoo also released more snakes this week.

The Fort Worth Zoo said the Louisiana pine snake is one of the most endangered species in North America. Its population is threatened by logging and wood harvesting.