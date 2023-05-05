Whether you're a sunbather, surfer or nature lover, there's a beach out there that's perfect for you! Surprisingly enough, every state in the U.S. has a beach — and Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best ones.

"While you may not actually be able to surf at every single one of these beaches, it’s pretty incredible that every state in the United States has something to offer in terms of sand, surf, and sun. Which beach is your next vacation spot?" the magazine said about its list.

In Arizona, the best beach is Rotary Beach in Lake Havasu. Here's what Reader's Digest said to back up its decision:

Lake Havasu is massive, famous, and a consistent spring break destination. Of all the beaches along this famous body of water between Arizona and California, the sandy beach of the Rotary Community Park is the best, with a great green space, easy access to swimming, a trio of playgrounds, and sports parks for volleyball, bocce, and skateboarding.